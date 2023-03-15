KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will have a new no. 1 wide receiver this upcoming season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is reported to have agreed to sign a deal with the New England Patriots. The contract is reportedly a three-year, $33 million deal with $22.5 million earned over the first two years of the deal.

The personable receiver used his one year in Kansas City to help lead the team to a Super Bowl victory while racking up 78 catches, 933 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

The 26-year-old spent the first five years of his pro career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith-Schuster’s departure aids the reports of Kadarius Toney being the new no. 1 receiver for the Chiefs in 2023.

While that may be true, tight end Travis Kelce will likely carry the bulk of the passes on offense.

Smith-Schuster’s signing is the only Chiefs free agency news on Wednesday.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is expected to sign with the the New Orleans Saints on a three-year deal worth $14.5 million.

Saunders just recorded his best season in the NFL, recording 3.5 sacks, including sacking Jalen Hurts in the third quarter of Super Bowl LVII.