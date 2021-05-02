Former Jayhawk Pooka Williams picked up as free agent by Bengals

CLEVELAND (KSNT) – The Cincinnati Bengals picked up Pooka Williams Saturday as a free agent after the running back went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The former Kansas Jayhawk declared for the draft in December of last year.

Before declaring, he announced he would be opting out of the season for family reasons.

Williams was one of the best backs in the Big 12 his three years with the Jayhawks. He ran for 2,363 yards and 12 touchdowns the past three seasons as well as hauling in 66 receptions for 534 yards and four scores through the air.