Former Wildcat, Topeka native Wyatt Hubert goes to Bengals in 2021 NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, KS – NOVEMBER 16: Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Wyatt Hubert (56) raises his hand after a big hit in the first quarter of a Big 12 football game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas State Wildcats on November 16, 2019 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (KSNT) – Former Kansas State Wildcat and Topeka native Wyatt Hubert was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hubert was a defensive end at K-State. In his redshirt freshman season in 2018, he had 4.5 sacks and 35 tackles. In his last year as a Wildcat, he posted 8.5 sacks and 27 tackles in 10 games. After that season, he decided to start training for the NFL.

Back in January, Hubert got to play in the Senior Bowl which features the nation’s top college seniors.