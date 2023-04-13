KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be 17 prospects at Union Station waiting to hear their name called during the 2023 NFL Draft.
These prospects will be in attendance for the NFL Draft:
- WR Jordan Addison, USC
- LB Will Anderson, Alabama
- DB Brian Branch, Alabama
- DL Jalen Carter, Georgia
- WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
- CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
- OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
- QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
- QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
- RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- DE Keion White, Georgia Tech
- DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
- CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
- QB Bryce Young, Alabama
The Carolina Panthers traded the Chicago Bears for the first overall pick and are widely speculated to take a quarterback.
The Kansas City Chiefs have the last pick in the first round at 31st overall and have 10 total picks in the draft.
The first round of the draft begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.