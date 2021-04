CLEVELAND (KSNT) – Topeka native Teven Jenkins was selected to the Chicago Bears as the 39th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jenkins was an all-state selection his junior and senior seasons at Topeka High and earned a scholarship at Oklahoma State.

The 6’6” 320-pound offensive tackle allowed just two sacks his entire career at Oklahoma State, and zero as a junior or senior. He also had 36 reps on the bench press at his pro day.