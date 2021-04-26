Your guide to the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland: Schedule, tickets and more

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland is on the clock! The 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland runs from April 29 to May 1.

Events will be spread along FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center. The Draft Theater, located next to FirstEnergy Stadium with a backdrop of Lake Erie, will be the viewing zone for the Main Stage and will seat invited guests.

The NFL Draft Experience is an interactive football theme park outside and inside the stadium. About 50,000 fans, who reserved a free ticket, will be allowed in during each day of operation. The Draft Theater is not visible from the Draft Experience.

Schedule:

Thursday:

Draft Experience: noon to 10 p.m. (or end of Round 1)

Red carpet: 6 p.m.

Kings of Leon: Before the draft, approximately 7:40 p.m.

National anthem performed by Ann Wilson

Lift Every Voice and Sing performed by Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s All-City Choir

Round 1: 8 p.m.

Friday:

Draft Experience: noon to 10 p.m. (or end of Round 3)

Rounds 2 and 3: 7 p.m.

Black Pumas: After Round 3, approximately 11 p.m.

Saturday:

Draft Experience: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or end of Round 7)

Rounds 4, 5, 6 and 7: noon

Machine Gun Kelly: After Round 7, approximately 6:30 p.m.

Tickets:

Reservations are required for the Draft Experience. They are available through the NFL OnePass app. There, you can reserve a free ticket for a select date and session. Adults can reserve up to two adults and five minors per transaction, one session maximum and one transaction per fan. Sessions last three to four hours, depending on date and time.

Once your session ends, you’re asked to leave the Draft Experience. Only fans with current wristbands will be permitted to line up for games and attractions.

The Vaccinated Fan Zone is a standing-room only viewing area in the Draft Theater for invited guests. The Inner Circle viewing zone is also for selected vaccinated fans. These areas require separate tickets, which are not available to the general public.

Parking and traffic:

Normal Browns game day parking restrictions apply. That includes from Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue, and East 12th Street to Old River Road.

The following will be closed from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 through 6:30 a.m. Sunday, May 2:

Route 2 westbound from I-90 westbound at Dead Man’s Curve

Route 2 westbound exit to East 9th Street

Route 2 westbound exit to West 3rd Street

Exits along Route 2 eastbound into downtown, including Lakeside/West 6th Street, Easts 9th Street and the muni lot exits

West and East Mall Drive

East 9th Street from Lakeside to North Marginal

West 3rd Street from just north of Route 2 overpass

Access to the Jones Day/Northpoint garages will be available from Lakeside Avenue only. Access to the Summit parking lot and county garage will be available.

Draft Experience safety:

Face coverings are required for all fans ages 2 and over, even if you are vaccinated. Six feet of physical distancing is also mandatory. There will be markers throughout the Draft Experience at security lines, restrooms, shops and concessions.

The NFL bag policy will be in effect. The following bags are permitted:

Clear bags that do not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6″ and small clutch size purses not exceeding 4.5″ x 6.5″

No backpacks or luggage of any size will be permitted

Exceptions for medically necessary items after thorough inspection at the entry screening site

Prohibited items:

Alcohol

Animals (except service animals)

Anything deemed dangerous by the NFL or the Cleveland Division of Police

Banners and signs

Beach balls and other inflatables

Laser pointers

Noise makers, horns and musical instruments

Binocular cases and camera bags

Chairs and stools

Drones

Fireworks

Footballs

Illegal substances, drugs and drug paraphernalia

Selfie sticks and tripods

Umbrellas larger than 48 inches

Weapons of any kind

Offensive or obscene clothing, banners or signs including the use of language or gestures: concerning a person’s race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression of national origin, or to instigate, incite or encourage a confrontation or physical assault, will be prohibited. This includes headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions.

Ways to watch outside the Draft Experience:

There are “Rock the Clock End Zone” sites at Playhouse Square, Mall C and the Flats East Bank. These areas feature DJs, seating and the NFL Draft on the big screen.

No tickets are required. It’s first come, first serve. Take-out food is permitted. Food trucks will be at the Mall C location. Masks are mandatory. The NFL bag policy also applies to these areas.

Browns picks: