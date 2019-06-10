NHRA: Force family discusses love for Topeka Video

It was a wild weekend at Heartland Motorsports Park where the top drag racers in the nation gathered to compete at speeds over 300 miles an hour. The three days go by just as fast as the cars do, but the drivers still slow down and take the time to show Top City a little love.



With the best in the world gathering in town, the yearly trip to Topeka is always a pleasure for the drivers, even some of the best to ever do it. With more access than any other national sporting event that comes into town, it creates a special environment for not only the fans but the racers as well.

"Well I love the area, Topeka, love the fans, I came here when it first opened, I love winning here, I've won more races here than on any track on the circuit and I don't even know the number, eight or nine times, but I need to win," racing legend John Force said.

"Topeka is a special place for me, I've been coming here since a kid, watching my dad," Brittany Force said.