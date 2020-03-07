No. 1 Kansas outright Big 12 champ after 66-62 win at Tech

Texas Tech’s TJ Holyfield (22) defends against Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – No. 1 Kansas is the outright Big 12 champion, and the league’s first in a decade with only one loss in conference play.

The Jayhawks wrapped up the regular season with a 66-62 win at Texas Tech on Saturday.

Udoka Azubuike had 15 points and 11 rebounds, including his putback dunk with 1:41 left that put Kansas ahead to stay. Devon Dotson had 17 points for Kansas, which is 28-3 overall and 17-1 in the Big 12.

Texas Tech was the national runner-up last season. The Red Raiders are 18-13 with four losses in a row.