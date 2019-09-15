No. 7 Bearcats pull away from Ichabods in 2nd half

MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Washburn Ichabods and the No. 7-ranked Northwest Missouri Bearcats were knotted at the half at 14, but the Bearcats pulled away outscoring the Ichabods 24-3 in the final 30 minutes leading to the 38-17 win. Washburn will be back in action on Sept. 21 when they will play host to Fort Hays State on Family Day in Yager Stadium.



Washburn opened the scoring taking a 7-0 when Mitch Schurig hit Colin Wilson for a 11-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the game finishing off a 5-play, 75-yard drive in 1:18 set up by a 61-yard reception by Curtis Whitten. After Josh Wright ended the Bearcats’ drive with an interception, but the Ichabods came up short as the ensuing field goal attempt was wide left.



The Bearcats tied the score at 7-7 with 9:03 to play in the first half on a 27-yard pass from Braden Wright to Alec Tatum but the Ichabods returned with a touchdown of their own when Schurig hit James Letcher, Jr. on a 43-yard pitch and catch capping a 11-play, 87-yard drive. Before the half the Bearcats tied the score at 14 with 2:02 to play.



Washburn took a 17-14 lead with 6:43 to go in the third quarter when Kameron Lake connected on his first collegiate field goal, but from that point on, Northwest’s drives went touchdown, field goal, touchdown, touchdown leading to the 38-17 win.



Letcher, Jr., finished with eight catches for 113 yards and the one score while Wilson had eight catches as well for 68 yards. Schurig finished 18 of 31 passing with two touchdown passes. Taylor Peters led the Ichabods for the second straight game with 45 rushing yards on 14 carries.



Defensively, Kevin Neal, Jr., led the Ichabods with a career-high 10 tackles and Will Jones added seven with a sack and two tackles for loss.



The Bearcats outgained the Ichabods 458 to 350 and 259 to 112 in the second half. Washburn finished 11 of 18 on third down conversions while the Bearcats were 7 of 11. The Ichabods also had 31:43 of possession compared to 28:17 for the Bearcats. Northwest led 14-0 in points off turnovers.