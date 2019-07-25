Opponents set for K-State and KU in Big 12/SEC Challenge

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – The schedule for the 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge has been released. The games will be played on Saturday, January 25.

Kansas will host Tennessee. This is a rematch from last season when the Jayhawks defeated the Volunteers 87-81 in overtime at the Barclays Center.

Kansas State will travel to Alabama for a road game with the Crimson Tide.

“I think the Challenge series has really turned into a great event for both conferences,” said Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber. “The SEC has continued to develop as a basketball league, including having one of their best years in 2019 with Auburn advancing to the Final Four. The timing of the event – falling in the middle of the season – creates a lot of excitement nationally for two of the best leagues in the country.”

The games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

