Peyton Williams receives NCAA woman of the year nomination

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Native and recent K-State graduate Peyton Williams is nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Williams is one of 605 female college athletes nominated for the award, which includes nominees from all three NCAA divisions. Williams, who played volleyball in addition to basketball at K-State, is one of 128 multi-sport females nominated.

Representatives from the NCAA membership form the Woman of the Year selection comittee, which will narrow the list to the top 30 nominees, including 10 from each division.

The committee will then choose their top 3 nominees from each division, before announcing the winner this fall.

Williams signed a deal to continue her career professionally in Moscow earlier this month. She was also named the Big 12 Women’s basketball scholar athlete of the year this past spring, before graduating from K-State.