Pilots select 6 players in NAHL Draft Video

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) - The Topeka Pilots selected six players in Tuesday's NAHL Draft from around the United States, including one player from Sweden (Albin Kedbrant) and one local player, goaltender Ryan Raff of Topeka.

"We're excited about the depth up front, we picked up a couple of younger players that are gonna come in and fill some depth roles and compete for top end playing time," said Pilots head coach/general manager Simon Watson. "We're trying to compete for the future as well along with filling some current needs. We're excited for what the future will hold in Topeka."

Pilots 2019 draft picks

Drew Iannucci - Lincoln University, PA (Round 3, #57 overall)

Lucas Wahlin - Woodbury, MN (Round 6, #138 overall)

Vince Corcoran - Plainfield, IL (Round 7, #164 overall)

Albin Kedbrant - Sweden (Round 8, #190 overall)

Ryan Raff - Topeka, KS (Round 9, #216 overall)

Ryan Payne - Plainfield, IL (Round 10, #242 overall)





