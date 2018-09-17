Play of the Week - Kansas Safety Mike Lee
Kansas has had some great defensive performances the last two weeks and the unit has done more than stop opposing offenses, they've put points up on their own.
This week's Play of the Week goes to Safety Mike Lee, who had one of the best pick-sixes you'll see all season.
