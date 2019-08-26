Police: Miami fan injures Florida band director after game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police say a University of Miami fan shoved the director of the University of Florida’s marching band to the ground after the season opening football game between the two schools in Orlando.

Orlando police spokeswoman Wanda Miglio tells news outlets that a Miami fan began pushing her way through the Florida band as the group was making its way to buses outside the stadium following Saturday night’s game.

University of Florida spokesman Steve Orlando says that band director Jay Watkins was trying to stop her when someone else grabbed him from behind, put him in a chokehold and threw him to the ground. He was treated by paramedics. Maglio says Watkins declined to press charges, but wanted an incident report completed.

The Gators beat the Hurricanes 24-20.