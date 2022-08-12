TOPEKA (KSNT)- The NHRA national circuit is in Topeka for the weekend, and Heartland Motorsports Park is filled with excitement.

“It’s overwhelming,” eight-time Top Fuel world champion Tony Schumacher said. “The fans get to watch 330 mile-an-hour cars, then get to watch a group of people disassemble the car right in front of their eyes.”

He’s not lying. The speed can be a lot to take in. Fans making the trip to the outskirts of Topeka for the races are advised to bring earplugs. Those fans can expect an experience unlike any other sporting event.

“You can’t beat the drag races,” two-time Funny Car world champion Ron Capps said. “Every ticket is a pit pass. It’s like going to your favorite concert, and going back stage after every song and hanging out with the band. That’s what the NHRA is about.”

What’s not to love for the fans? Ken Golisch makes the trip every summer.

“I just like the smell of the nitro and been coming up here for years, man,” Golisch said. “It’s so exciting. When that Top Fuel launches off the line, you better be ready.”

Capps says the adrenaline rush for drivers, such as himself, is unmatched.

“All you got to do is hit the gas on 12,000 horse power, and you’re about to be catapulted with more G-force, more than space shuttle pilots,” Capps said. “It’s a very strange feeling when you know it’s coming and as soon as you hit the gas, flames shoot up and away you go.”

Capps and Schumacher have both made dozens of trips to Topeka throughout their racing careers. They say the track is high-quality, and the fans show great support.

“I grew up on it,” Capps said. “I love this sport. I love to look out here and see three generations of families with a little kid that they brought for the first time. That’s what it’s all about.”

Schumacher is confident anyone who comes out will get a good bang for their buck.

“What we want you to do is go away and say ‘I paid good money for that race. I feel like I still owe some more,’ and that’s what you get out here,” Schumacher said.

Races continue on Saturday and Sunday at Heartland Motorsports Park.