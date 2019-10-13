Cowboys without starting offensive tackles vs. Jets

The Dallas Cowboys with their top-ranked offense will look to stop a two-game skid without its two starting tackles against the New York Jets.

Right tackle La’el Collins is inactive with a knee injury, while left tackle Tyron Smith is out with an injured ankle. Rookie Brandon Knight will start in place of Collins, while Cameron Fleming is in for Smith.

The Cowboys also will be without wide receiver Randall Cobb after he injured his back and hip in practice earlier this week.

The Jets will be without linebacker C.J. Mosley for the fourth straight game after he injured his groin in the season opener against Buffalo.

New York gets quarterback Sam Darnold back after missing three games recovering from mononucleosis. Linebacker Brandon Copeland is also active after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.

The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key starters in Todd Gurley (bruised thigh), cornerback Aqib Talib (bruised ribs) and linebacker Clay Matthews (broken jaw) against San Francisco, and the 49ers will be missing both starting offensive tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchy as expected. At least the 49ers have tight end George Kittle active despite a groin injury limiting him this week.

The Titans will be without the pass rushing services of linebacker Cameron Wake for a second straight game. Wake hurt his right hamstring in the Titans’ 24-10 win at Atlanta on Sept. 29. Wake’s 98 sacks from 2009-18 were tied with Broncos linebacker Von Miller for most in the league.

___

SAN FRANCISCO-LOS ANGELES RAMS

49ers: OT Joe Staley, OT Mike McGlinchey, FB Kyle Juszczyk, QB CJ Beathard, WR Jordan Matthews, DL Jullian Taylor, CB Ahkello Witherspoon.

Rams: RB Todd Gurley, CB Aqib Talib, LB Clay Matthews, CB David Long, C Coleman Shelton, OT Bobby Evans, DT Tanzel Smart.

___

ATLANTA-ARIZONA

Falcons: P Matt Wile, CB Desmond Trufant, RB Brian Hill, RB Qadree Ollison, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, T Matt Gono, DT Deadrin Senat.

Cardinals: WR Christian Kirk, S Charles Washington, LB Dennis Gardeck, LB Ezekiel Turner, OL Lamont Galliard, OL Brett Toth, DL Zach Allen.

___

TENNESSEE-DENVER

Titans: CB Chris Milton, RB Rod Smith, OLB Sharif Finch, G Aaron Stinnie, G/T Kevin Pamphile, Wake, DE Matt Dickerson.

Broncos: WR Juwann Winfree, CB Duke Dawson Jr., CB Bryce Callahan, T Ja’Wuan James, T Calvin Anderson, TE Troy Fumagalli, DE Adam Gotsis.

___

DALLAS-NEW YORK JETS

Cowboys: RT La’el Collins, LT Tyron Smith, WR Randall Cobb, WR Devin Smith, DE Joe Jackson, C Adam Redmond, DT Trysten Hill.

Jets: LB C.J. Mosley, DE Henry Anderson, LG Kelechi Osemele, RB/KR Trenton Cannon, CB Nate Hairston, LB Frankie Luvu, OL Conor McDermott.

___

HOUSTON-KANSAS CITY

Texans: QB Alex McGough, WR Kenny Stills (hamstring), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), RB Taiwan Jones (hip), LB Tyrell Adams, OL Greg Mancz (concussion), TE Logan Paulsen.

Chiefs: OL Eric Fisher (groin), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), LB Dorian O’Daniel (hamstring), OL Andrew Wylie (ankle), DL Chris Jones (groin), LB Anthony Hitchens (groin), OL Greg Senat.

___

NEW ORLEANS-JACKSONVILLE

Saints: CB Ken Crawley, S Saquan Hampton, G Nick Easton, OL Ethan Greenidge, QB Drew Brees, DE Trey Hendrickson, WR Tre’Quan Smith.

Jaguars: CB Jalen Ramsey, WR C.J. Board, RB Tyler Ervin, LB Austin Calitro, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Josh Oliver, DT Dontavius Russell.

___

WASHINGTON-MIAMI

Redskins: QB Colt McCoy, S Deshazor Everett, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, CB Aaron Colvin, G Wes Martin, TE Vernon Davis, WR Cam Sims.

Dolphins: WR Jakeem Grant, CB Johnson Bademosi, CB Xavien Howard, RB Myles Gaskin, FB Chandler Cox, C/G Chris Reed, C/G Keaton Sutherland.

___

SEATTLE-CLEVELAND

Seahawks: WR Gary Jennings, WR John Ursua, RB Rashaad Penny, CB Akeem King, T Duane Brown, G. D.J. Fluker, DB Branden Jackson.

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, WR Damion Ratley, CB Denzel Ward, CB Greedy Williams, DE Genard Avery, Austin Corbett, T Kendall Lamm.

___

CINCINNATI-BALTIMORE

Bengals: QB Jake Dolegala, DE Carlos Dunlap, DT Ryan Glasgow, WT A.J. Green, OT Andre Smith, DE Kerry Wynn, OT Cordy Glenn.

Ravens: WR Marquise Brown, LB Patrick Onwuasor, CB Jimmy Smith, CB Anthony Averett, DT Daylon Mack, QB Trace McSorley, G Ben Powers.

___

PHILADELPHIA-MINNESOTA

Eagles: WR DeSean Jackson, CB Ronald Darby, CB Avonte Maddox, RB Darren Sproles, DE Shareef Miller, C/G Nate Herbig.

Vikings: LB Kentrell Brothers, LB Ben Gedeon, G Josh Kline, G Dru Samia, T Oli Udoh, DT Jalyn Holmes, DT Armon Watts.

___

CAROLINA-TAMPA BAY

Panthers: QB Cam Newton, OT Greg Little, DE Christian Miller, DB Natrell Jamerson, G Trai Turner, TE Chris Manhertz, CB Donte Jackson, LB Bryan Cox.

Buccaneers: T Demar Dotson, G Alex Cappa, LB Jack Cichy, WR Breshad Perriman, LB Noah Dawkins, DL Patrick O’Connor, TE Tanner Hudson.

___

