Reminder of Wilt Chamberlain’s historic 100-point game up for auction

Sports Memorabilia collectors have their eyes on a rare piece of basketball history.

A ticket stub from Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game on March 2, 1962, is being auctioned. It also comes with a piece of floor from Hershey Sports Arena where the game took place.

Chamberlain, a seven-foot-inch center for the Philadelphia Warriors became the first man in NBA history to score 100 points in a game, The record still stands.

The Warriors beat the New York Kicks by a score of 169-147.

A company called Heritage Auctions is handling the sale. The current bid is $25,000 and the auction ends Friday, May 6, 2021.

The auction site said just over 4,000 fans attended the game, making the ticket stub a rare collectable over the years. Heritage claims this is only the 4th ticket stub from this game the company has auctioned in the past decade.

Chamberlain attended the University of Kansas and played for Phog Allen. He was also a track and field star for the Jayhawks.

KU retired his No. 13 jersey in 1998.