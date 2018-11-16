Sports

Report: KU finalizing deal with Les Miles

Lawrence - KS (KSNT) - According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Kansas is finalizing a deal to make Les Miles its new head football coach.

 

According to the report, an announcement could be made as soon as this weekend.

On Thursday, Miles reached a settlement with LSU opening the door for his return to the sideline. The 65-year-old has 141 career wins as a head coach, including a national championship with LSU in 2007.

