Report: KU finalizing deal with Les Miles
Lawrence - KS (KSNT) - According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Kansas is finalizing a deal to make Les Miles its new head football coach.
NEWS: #Kansas is finalizing plans on a deal with former #LSU coach Les Miles, multiple sources have told @SInow. Barring a last-minute change, The Hat might just be back.https://t.co/s9dveH4O3o#kufball— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 16, 2018
According to the report, an announcement could be made as soon as this weekend.
On Thursday, Miles reached a settlement with LSU opening the door for his return to the sideline. The 65-year-old has 141 career wins as a head coach, including a national championship with LSU in 2007.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gerard Butler's house 'half-gone,' others await...
- Autopsy finds rapper Mac Miller died from drugs and...
- Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute...
- UK fans flocked to TV to watch Princess Eugenie's...
- Scott Wilson, 'In Cold Blood' and 'Walking Dead'...
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- WikiLeaks chief could see charges, US court filing...
- Michael Avenatti in Los Angeles police custody for...
- Woman beat McDonald's manager over ketchup
- CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White...
- Homeless World War II vet gets a helping hand