Rossville football season preview: Dawgs look to win back to back state titles

ROSSVILLE (KSNT) – It’s tough to top an undefeated season that ends with a state title, but the Rossville football team says winning never gets old.

If the Dawgs want to repeat as state champs they will have to fill the holes of last year’s senior stars Bo Reeves and Woodrow Rezac.

One thing that hasn’t changed for their team, however, is their quarterback: Torrey Horak.

“The ace in the hole for him is he’s athletic so when he gets in the open field he can make things happen,” said Rossville head coach Derick Hammes.

“He’s something else. He can throw the ball better than most of the quarterbacks in the state and when he runs the ball he can do something special everyday. You never know what’s going to happen with him,” said Rossville senior Corey Catron.

Catron will play on both sides of the ball for Rossville and is expected to be a go-to guy on their offense.

The team is well aware of the target on their back after the year they had in 2020.

“Coach Hammes told us the first day of the summer after winning the title you’re going to get everybody’s best shot and I think that’s been a big motivator for us,” said Torrey Horak.

Horak won’t be the only playmaker on Rossville’s offense.

Torrey Horak: “Guys like Kade Perine, Tagen Kippes, Braiden Hensley, obviously Corey [Catron] will be back, guys like that stepping up… it’ll be really good.”

The Dawgs are excited to have full capacity in the stands on Friday nights.

“Our fans are the best in the state. We couldn’t ask for anything better. Last year was tough, I think we had to max our capacity out at 500 total so we had half capacity basically. We couldn’t have people at our games. I know that was tough,” said Torrey Horak.

And in case there were any doubts about their 2021 goal…

“Win another state championship. I think that’s everyones goal on this team,” said Corey Catron.

“I think [state championship or bust] is exactly the mentality of this team. If it’s not then something’s wrong,” said Torrey Horak.