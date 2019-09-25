Roush replacing Stenhouse with Chris Buescher in 2020

FILE – In this June 29, 2018, file photo, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., talks to media during a practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Roush Fenway Racing will split at the end of the season and Chris Buescher will replace him in 2020. Although his contract is believed to run through 2021, the team said Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, it will part ways with the two-time Xfinity Series champion at the end of the year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Roush Fenway Racing will split at the end of the season and Chris Buescher will replace him in 2020.

Stenhouse has driven the No. 17 Ford for Roush the past seven seasons. Although his contract is believed to run through 2021, the team said Wednesday it will part ways with the two-time Xfinity Series champion at the end of the year.

Stenhouse has two Cup victories for Roush, but is winless this season, didn’t make the playoffs and is 23rd in the overall standings. He won both his Xfinity titles driving for Roush before he was promoted to replace Matt Kenseth in 2013.

“We can’t say enough about Ricky and his contributions to Roush Fenway Racing,” said team co-owner Jack Roush. “We’re proud to have been a part of Ricky’s development from ARCA to Xfinity and ultimately the Cup Series. He has served as a great representative to our partners, while helping to accumulate numerous accolades, wins and multiple championships on the racetrack. We wish him well as he enters the next chapter of his career.”

Buescher would not reveal his 2020 plans when asked at Las Vegas two weeks ago about his future with JTG-Daugherty Racing. Buescher drove the No. 34 Ford during his Cup rookie season in 2016 and won at Pocono to make the playoffs. He’s been driving the No. 37 Chevrolet the past three seasons and is currently 20th in the Cup standings.

But Buescher came from the Roush development driver program and won the 2015 Xfinity Series title with the organization.

“We are certainly excited to have Chris back in the fold,” said Roush. “He has a long history with our organization and we’ve always been a big fan of Chris and his racing style. We have watched his progress with great interest over the last couple of seasons and we are looking forward to having him in the No. 17 as we continue to grow our program next season.”

___

