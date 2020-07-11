Royals catcher Gallagher tests positive for coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, MO – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for Covid-19. Gallagher, 27, was Kansas City’s second-round selection in the 2011 First-Year Player Draft. He has issued the following statement:

“To say this caught me by surprise would be an understatement,” said Gallagher. “I played in last night’s intrasquad game and felt great, then received the news this morning that my most recent test had come back positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to work as hard as I can to stay ready while I quarantine. The first couple of weeks of workouts have just made me that much more excited about our ballclub and I can’t wait to rejoin them and compete as soon as I’m allowed.”

During media availability today, Royals manager Mike Matheny said he hadn’t spoken directly with Gallagher, but knows he’s in good spirits and assured that the entire team was doing what they could to stay safe and on the field with two weeks to go until Opening Day.

Gallagher is the fourth Royal to test positive. Salvador Perez, Ryan O’Hearn, and Brad Keller did so over the past week and have been in quarantine since.