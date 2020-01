BALTIMORE, MD – MAY 08: Alex Gordon #4 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with Lucas Duda #21 after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 8, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals have signed Alex Gordon to a one-year contract.

Sources say the contract is valued at $4 million.

Gordon won his seventh Gold Glove Award in 2019, just one away award from taking the franchise record from Frank White.

He committed just one error in 146 games in the outfield, posting a .996 fielding percentage. He’s collected seven outfield assists, tying the 35-year-old for third among Major League left fielders.