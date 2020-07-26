Sabetha Bravos top Topeka Golden Giants to head to Cowdin Cup Final

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sabetha Bravos topped the Topeka Golden Giants 13-1 in their half of the Mid-Plains League semi-finals and put them in the championship of Cowdin Cup playoffs.

Sabetha was the No. 2 seed heading into the playoffs and beat the Golden Giants two straight to sweep the series, the second game decided by a run rule and only lasting seven innings.

On top of the baseball side of things, it’s been a trying summer for all sports with the pandemic slowing and stopping them around the country. The summer season almost didn’t happen for the the entire league, but after they got the go-ahead, it’s been an incredible summer for all the teams in the league and the communities they are lucky enough to be in.

“We had some zoom meetings back in May and April and we were wondering if we could even have a season and we figured if we could play a complete season and get the season in that it would be considered a success. And, obviously, we had to fight some of the COVID stuff and we had some other issues and i think we could consider this a very rewarding season,” Bravos GM Paul Herl said.