Sabetha girls fall to Cheney in state championship

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT)- The Sabetha girls basketball team is state runner-up, losing to Cheney in the 3A state championship game on Saturday, 60-54.

The BlueJays trailed by nine points at halftime, but the game never did get out of reach. After going down 51-41 Sabetha battled back to pull within four points, but that is as close as they would get.

Cheney finishes the season undefeated at 25-0. After the loss, Sabetha finishes their season 23-3.

The top two Sabetha scorers posted 42 of their 54 points. Leah Renyer lead the BlueJays in scoring with 24 points. Melinna Schumann also contributed 18 points.

For Cheney, Kylee Scheer lead the way with 25 points and was their only player who scored double-digits.