LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Gabe Garber is leaving Kansas Football. The former Sabetha High School standout confirmed with KSNT News today that he’s entered his name in the transfer portal and is looking for a new home.

Garber was a four-time state champion with the Blue Jays, twice on the football field and twice for the baseball team. Garber walked on to KU’s football team after fielding a variety of offers.