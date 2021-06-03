Santa Fe Trail golf state title a dream come true for father and son

VASSAR, Kan. (KSNT)- The Santa Fe Trail boys golf team can call themselves state champions forever. It’s a special victory and it’s even more special for head coach Jayson Duncan and his son Tyler, who was one of the team’s top golfers.

“Most get lucky just to have the opportunity to coach their kid and then to win it all with your kid as being one of the better players, and the season he had was special. It’s something I’ll cherish for a long time I know that,” said Coach Jayson Duncan.

“It’s the third boys title in our school history. So it’s just something that will leave behind a legacy that will never be forgotten,” said recent graduate Tyler Duncan.

It was a dream come true for Coach Duncan, who was always hoping his son would become a golfer.

“To win the state title with my son on the team and all of his friends that grew up playing so much golf was a dream come true, really, for us.” said Jayson. “I never rushed him into it because I was kind of a golfer back in the day and I didn’t want to push him away. Once he got the golf bug he was addicted, it’s been a fun four years and to top it off that way was something I’ll cherish for a long time.”

The Duncan’s aren’t an emotional family, but this moment may have been an exception to the rule.

“My wife wears a shirt that says ‘I’m not a hugger’ and our family is really not that emotional and our family is really not that emotional, but we gave each other a high five and a hug and we talked about it later that night how special that was for both of us,” said Jayson.

The course down the road from their high school shut down last year, so the team had to travel almost half an hour for practice each day, to Lamont Hill golf course, in Vassar, Kansas.

The state title makes that drive more than worth it.

“That trophy right there, we would’ve stayed out here another night every hour if we had to,” said Jayson.

“State title makes everything worth it I would say,” said Tyler.

Tyler Duncan will be going to Fort Scott Community College in the fall to continue his golf career.

The Santa Fe Trail team will be representing Kansas in the high school national tournament at Pinehurst.