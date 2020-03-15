Seaman Lady Vikes get national spotlight on SportsCenter Snapchat

TOPEKA, Kan. – After having their season ended by the halting of the Kansas state basketball tournament, the Seaman Lady Vikings basketball team turned a devastating moment into a lifelong memory.

Despite being upset that they wouldn’t get a chance to win the state title, they still took it upon themselves to cut down the nets in their home gym and celebrate with their fans early in the morning after their season finale.

KSNT’s Sully Engels caught up with the girls Friday and after the story hit social media, ESPN picked it up for their Snapchat show.

