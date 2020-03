Lawrence, Kan – Bill Self gave an update to reporters this afternoon on Udoka Azbuike’s health. He sprained his right ankle against K-State yesterday and is currently considered “questionable” to play Wednesday against TCU according to Self.

Wednesday is senior day at Allen Fieldhouse and Azubuike is one of two seniors on the team. A win in the game would also clinch a share of the Big 12 Conference regular season title.