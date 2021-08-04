Sen. Marshall calls on DOJ to investigate ESPN

FILE – In this June 27, 2016, file photo, Dr. Roger Marshall answers a question during a debate in Hutchinson, Kan., with his Republican primary challenger, U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp, in Kansas’ 1st Congressional District. (Travis Morisse/The Hutchinson News via AP, File)

WASHINGTON, (KSNT) – Senator Roger Marshall (R) sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday calling on the department to investigate ESPN for “encouraging and working to ensure the University of Texas in Austin and the University of Oklahoma in Norman move to the Southeast Conference (SEC)”, the Senator said in a statement.

The letter comes after the University of Oklahoma in Norman and University of Texas in Austin announced that they would be departing the Big 12 in 2025, following the expiration of the schools’ grant of media rights.

Letter from Senator Roger Marshall to DOJ

This comes as the Big 12 commissioner sent a cease and desist letter to ESPN following OU and UT’s plan to exit the conference.

This is a developing story.