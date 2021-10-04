Shawnee Co. Sheriff inducted into McPherson hall of fame

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill was inducted into the McPherson College Hall of Fame for basketball this Friday, Oct. 1.

Hill graduated from McPherson in 1993.

“Hill was a force on the hardwood, leading the Bulldogs in scoring, and joining the prestigious 1,000-point club, accomplishing the feat in just 3 years. His prowess on the court garnered the attention of the other coaches in the conference who voted him to the All-KCAC first team, two times in his career.”

McPherson College Athletic Department

McPherson enshrined its 23rd Hall of Fame class in a ceremony on Friday, Oct. 1. The ceremony also celebrated the 2020 class due to COVID restrictions last year.

