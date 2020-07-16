Shrine Bowl players, coaches are back on the field

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Football is officially back this weekend for the 47th annual Shrine Bowl at Topeka’s Hummer Sports Park.

Each of the 72 athletes who have declared to play in this year’s game have shown up to practice, despite coronavirus concerns. Maize South’s Trevion Mitchell said this game has been a lifetime goal of his, and he was ready to work as soon as he received his invitation.

“This has been a goal since freshman year to play in this game and I took it as soon as they asked me,” Mitchell said.

Football isn’t the only motivation the players and coaches have for coming back — they are also playing to help raise money for a non-profit charity which donates proceeds to children’s hospitals.

$2.5 million dollars have been raised over the past years. Tommy Beason, head coach for the West squad says the fans also are helping complete the mission of giving back to the kids.

“I think the fans are just as eager to support the boys and the kids at the hospital as we are,” Beason said. “I think we have a lot of communities that want to support the hospital.”

The Shrine Bowl will kick off Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m.