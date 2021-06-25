Silver Lake’s C.J. Hamilton receives Lifetime Achievement Award

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT)- Silver Lake head football coach C.J. Hamilton has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Bill Snyder Family and Sunflower Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Hamilton went to Silver Lake High School himself and will begin his 47th year of coaching this fall.

“I’ve had great players and great people. The community supports it. I’ve been blessed, that’s all I can say about that,” said Hamilton. “And hopefully I’ve got a few more years left.”

Being nominated by a coach like K-State legend Bill Snyder made the award even more special, according to Coach Hamilton.

“It means a lot coming from somebody who’s been in the business and understands the amount of effort it takes to do it for a prolonged period of time,” said Hamilton.

Silver Lake will open their 2021 football season at Holton on August 27th.