Sources: Power 5 conferences to meet this week and determine fate of football in the fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Reports throughout college football are surfacing that imply the fate of college football this season will be determined this week.

ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and others are reporting that the Power 5 conference commissioners held an emergency meeting Sunday afternoon on the heels of the Big Ten presidents’ Saturday call.

According to one of the reports, one conference commissioner told Sports Illustrated, ““It’s gotten to a critical stage.”

ESPN is further reporting the Big 10 presidents wanted to gauge if the other Power 5 conferences would “fall in line” with them on the decision to postpone football.

In addition to the Big 10, the Power 5 conferences include the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated is reporting high-level conference meetings are being planned across college football, with the expectation the season will be postponed to 2021.

The Big 12 Board of Directors will meet Tuesday night to discuss football plans. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) August 9, 2020

Both Kansas and K-State have started their fall practice over the last week. Neither program has commented on the situation.

The Mid American Conference took the plunge on Saturday, becoming the first FBS conference to cancel the fall sports season. The conference is aiming to move fall sports to the spring.

On Saturday, the Big Ten announced it has put full contact practice on hold until further notice.