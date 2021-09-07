Sporting KC welcomes experienced Serie A midfielder

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 3: Jose Mauri #32 of Sporting Kansas City shoots the ball during the game against Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium on September 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles FC won the game 4-0. (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KSNT) – About one month after Gianluca Busio’s transfer to Serie A Venezia, Sporting KC welcomes an Italian midfielder.

Jose Mauri signed with Sporting KC on Tuesday, four days after his MLS debut with the club. Mauri started at LAFC, where Kansas City lost 4-0.

“I would never put someone like Jose in his first game like that with such little time, but right now we’re down so many players we had to,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said. “He actually did okay in the game. I think he has good ideas. He’s got a good understanding of the position.”

Mauri spent six seasons in the Italian Serie A, where he played for Parma, Empoli and AC Milan. Mauri, 25, joins Sporting after a two-year stint with Argentine Primera Division club Talleres de Cordoba.