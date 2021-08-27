St. Marys, Holton host high school football jamborees

(KSNT) – With one week to go before the regular season begins for high school football fans and players got a taste of the action with high school football jamborees.

Holton and St. Marys each hosted a jamboree meeting, which served as a change for teams to get some experience against multiple opponents in the form of a scrimmage.

St. Marys hosted Rock Creek, Wamego and Hayden.

Holton brought Silver Lake, Royal Valley and Santa Fe Trail into town.

The high school football jamborees began in 2019 in Kansas but did not take place last fall. Wamego head football coach Weston Moody said he’s happy that Kansas added the preseason scrimmage option.

“I started my career in Missouri and they always have jamborees. Coming over here to Kansas I saw that they’ve never had a jamboree until 2019,” said Moody. “We’ve been practicing against each other all summer long. It’s nice to link up against a couple of top notch opponents.”

Coach Moody aid his guys are excited to be back on the field.

“We’re pretty jacked to be out here and compete,” said Moody. “They’re itching. They’ve been ready to go.”