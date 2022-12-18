TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tropics are gearing up for their second season.

The team held tryouts for the upcoming 2023 season Sunday.

Under new management this year, Tropics supporters are excited for another chance to bring together the community.

“We think it’s great for Topeka,” Tropics Part Owner Trevor Burdett said. “It’s something that we didn’t want to see die off and then try to come back, because that’s never really been successful. We wanted to build off what they had last year and just keep it going.”

Keeping the momentum going is something that staff are really looking forward to heading into 2023. They’re focusing on expanding the fan experience and showcasing the local athletic talent.

“I’m just most excited about the fans first and foremost,” Tropics Head Coach Tyus Jackson said. “Being able to come back and put a good product on the field. I’m excited about the team we have bringing in, and I’m most excited for the fans.”

With all three new owners living in Topeka, they’re looking to create a special experience for the community.

“Because all three of us are here locally in Topeka, our goal is to take what they did last year to a whole new level,” Burdett said. “The fan experience, we’re bringing in some great new players, we’ve got great connections with new coaching staff, all in all we’re just going to make it a homegrown Topeka team.”

Fans won’t have to wait long to get their tropics fix, with a preseason home game taking place on February 18th.

If you were unable to make tryouts on Sunday, the team is looking at holding another session in January.