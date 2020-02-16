TCU beats K-State 68-57

Bruce Weber_232790

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Prairie View A&M in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Desmond Bane scored 17 points and TCU stopped a six-game losing streak with a 68-57 win over Kansas State.

Bane scored all 12 of his second-half points from 3-point range and finished 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. That included the go-ahead shot with 6:30 remaining to start a 17-5 run to end the game. Xavier Sneed had 15 points for Kansas State.

The Wildcats lost their fifth consecutive game and clinched a fourth losing Big 12 record in the past six years under coach Bruce Weber.

The ‘Cats are back in action Wednesday at No. 24 Texas Tech.

