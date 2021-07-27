Texas, OU make formal request to join SEC

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

(KSNT) – Texas and OU have now made a formal request to join the SEC. While this was previously only rumored that’s where they were headed, this makes it official.

In a statement the schools said, “The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma sent the request below to Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey this morning. The joint request seeks an invitation for membership in the SEC starting on July 1, 2025. The two universities look forward to the prospect of discussions regarding the matter.”

On Monday, Oklahoma and Texas took the first formal step toward moving to the Southeastern Conference and leaving the Big 12 behind.

In a joint statement, the schools made no mention of the SEC earlier and said “the universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements.”

