A preview of Super Bowl LV: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Who will come out on top as Super Bowl LV Champions?



In a previous matchup between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers, the Chiefs had to hang on by a thread to win the game. Kansas City won 27-24 on November 29th, 2020.

These two teams have evolved a lot more since the previous matchup. Tampa Bay has won seven straight games after losing to the Chiefs and Kansas City has seemed to find a near impossible rhythm to stop.

History will not be in Kansas City’s corner as there have been only eight back to back Superbowl champions in the NFL’s long history. The last team to win back to back Superbowls? The 2003-2004 New England Patriots led by current Tampa Bay quarterback, Tom Brady. Super Bowl 54 MVP Patrick Mahomes will look to take that accolade from Brady.



Brady and Mahomes will face off for the fifth time. With the series tied 2-2, someone will come out with a monumental tiebreaker. In the quarterbacks’ four head-to-head matchups, Mahomes has had the upper hand statistically throwing for 1,392 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Brady has thrown 1,202 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

Brady is looking for his seventh Superbowl ring while Patrick Mahomes is looking for his second ring in just his fourth year in the league. The matchup between Father Time and Mr. Phenomenal will be one for the ages.



Besides the two stars under center, the matchup goes much further than that. The dynamic Chiefs offense versus a star-studded Buccaneers defense. Kansas City has been giving opposing defenses headaches all season long. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill have been an absolute nightmare for defensive coordinators trying to come up with a way to stop them. Kelce racked up 105 receptions, 1,416 yards, and 11 touchdowns. Alongside Kelce was Tyreek Hill tallying up 87 receptions, 1,276 yards, and 15 touchdown grabs.

For the Buccaneers, they have an unbelievable linebacker core with a group of defensive backs that play “Tampa football.” “Tampa football” is a hardcore man to man coverage trying to physically dominate receivers off the line of scrimmage. The way Tampa played the first time against Kansas City in November did not work out as Tyreek Hill had one of the most iconic single-game performances in NFL history. Look for them to back off their coverage and carry some ground so the Chiefs won’t burn them like they did last time.



Tampa Bay has a full course menu of options on the offensive side of the ball. Stars like Mike Evans, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin and others will present their challenges to Kansas City’s defense. Tom Brady’s quick fire-throwing mixed with a balanced running game will be something to keep an eye on. Kansas City’s defense has been stellar defending the pass in the 2020-21 campaign. Tom Brady, in recent memory, has been kept quiet by Kansas City’s defense. Tyrann Mathieu, Chris Jones, and company are fully confident heading into Sunday’s matchup.



One concern the Chiefs have is the absence of left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz. Eric Fisher had his season ended on an Achilles tear, while Mitchell Schwartz has been absent with a back injury since week six. Interior linemen Kelechi Osemele and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will also not be playing on Sunday.

With the absences of key offensive linemen, it will be more than demanding to protect the $450 million quarterback. Tampa Bay is mostly healthy on defense and they are dangerous up front. Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul, Devon White, Shaq Barrett and others will bring the heat to a dinged-up offensive front on Sunday.



With Super Bowl LV underway in just a few days, the matchup is almost set. The point spread has the Kansas City Chiefs winning by a field goal. Tampa Bay has an increased risk of rain on Sunday that will present some difficulty for everybody.



The Chiefs are just one step away from running it back. Can they repeat? We will find out this Sunday!