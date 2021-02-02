Amid pandemic, many turn to outdoors for pre-Super Bowl experience

TAMPA, Fla. (KOIN) — With people swarming into Tampa for Super Bowl LV amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many are turning to the outdoors for their pre-Super Bowl experience.

Although the action will be on the field come Sunday, for Super Bowl fans and Tampa natives, life revolves around the Hillsborough River running through the heart of the city.

Less than 15 miles upriver, tourists and locals alike can enjoy an up-close-and-personal experience with an area almost completely untouched.

During a trip up the river, we spotted alligators. Guide Brian Faulk said it’s typical to see between 30 and 50 gators on a trip such as this one.

This is also a great time of year for birdwatching on the river. In normal years, people travel from around the globe to this very spot for the hobby.