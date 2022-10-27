The NFL has been as unpredictable as ever this season. Underdogs pull upsets every week and 49 games have been decided by seven points or less.

Two of the preseason favorites in the NFC are struggling. The Buccaneers and Packers are both 3-4 entering Week 8 with the Packers facing a big challenge at the Bills on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles look to stay perfect when they host the Steelers in one of three intrastate rivalry games this week (49ers at Rams, Bengals at Browns) while the Giants (6-1) and Jets (5-2) aim to continue their surprising success.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan previews the entire 15-game schedule on “Big Game Bound.” WFRV’s Lauren Helmbrecht joins the show from Green Bay to talk about the root of the Packers’ problems this season.

This week’s show features reports from the Broncos-Jaguars game in London as well as updates from the Jets and Seahawks. We’ll also have Jarrett Payton’s weekly picks.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.