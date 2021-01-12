Browns RB Kareem Hunt on playing Chiefs: ‘Next week personal’

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrates after scoring on an eight-yard run during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While celebrating the Cleveland Browns’ first playoff win since 1994, running back and former Kansas City Chief Kareem Hunt took to Instagram Live to share how he felt about going up against his old team in the divisional round.

“Next week personal!” Hunt said.

Hunt was selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he led the league in rushing yards with 1,327.

In November 2018, Hunt was released from the Chiefs after a video surfaced of him kicking a woman in a hotel. He went unclaimed on NFL waivers, but eventually was signed by the Browns, his hometown team, in February 2019.

“There really ain’t much to be said about that. I’m just taking it one game at a time,” Hunt said in a press conference. “It’s the ultimate goal and now they the next man in the way.”

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield said Hunt ran with a purpose as the team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round.

“Kareem ran pissed off,” Mayfield said. “He ran like he wanted to get to Kansas City.”

Hunt and backfield teammate Nick Chubb have become focal points in the Browns’ offense this season. In the divisional round, they combined for 26 carries, 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he is happy to see Hunt is in a good position.

“I’m glad things are going well for him. He knows a lot of the guys that were on that team last year and probably felt bad about not being a part of that,” Reid said. “But most of all, I’m happy for him that things are going in the right direction for him and he’s on a good football team, they’re well-coached. And listen, they won their first playoff game, and there’s something to be said about that.”

Hunt was asked about his return to Kansas City and said he still has friends on the team, but not this week.

“I got a lot of people on that team that look out for me and care for me as a person and I care for them too,” Hunt said. “I probably wont do too much talking to those guys, but it will be one or a few I call to chop it up and ask how they doing and stuff. Other than that, sorry, but we enemies this week fellas.”

The Chiefs host the Browns in the divisional round on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.