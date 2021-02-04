Chiefs’ Eric Fisher surprises teachers with shopping spree before big game

LIBERTY, Mo. (WDAF) — Eight Missouri teachers get to celebrate the Super Bowl in style thanks to Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher.

On Wednesday, Academy Sports + Outdoors surprised the teachers with an autographed football from Fisher and $350 in gift cards each.

The teachers were selected by their district as super fans from Liberty Academy, Heritage Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Liberty Oaks Elementary, Alexander Doniphan Elementary, Liberty High School, Lewis and Clark Elementary, and the Early Childhood Center.

Even though Fisher couldn’t be there due to COVID protocols and his recent Achilles injury, to the teachers it was the thought that counts.

Stephanie Stiles, a special education teacher at Liberty for the past decade, said the surprise was definitely a happy moment to a difficult year.

“Maintaining COVID protocols all the time and keeping kids engaged and keeping them learning, which is obviously the most important job we have. On the weekends we get to let down a little bit, and that’s one thing I’m completely passionate about is football and I love the Chiefs, and I love my Sunday evenings. I’m so excited!,” Stiles said.

All the teachers were so appreciative to not only Fisher, but the district and Academy Sports for making this possible for them.

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday night, Academy will open across Missouri and Kansas with official Super Bowl championship gear.