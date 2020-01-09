Green Bay Nation full episode: the divisional round is set, can the Packers beat Seattle?

The Packers will host the Seahawks in the divisional round this Sunday at 5:40 p.m. at Lambeau Field for a shot at the NFC Championship game. Green Bay enters the postseason with a chip on their shoulder and the GBN crew of Lily Zhao, Andy Herman and Marques Eversoll delve deep into the entire NFL playoff picture.

The GBN crew previews how the Packers matchup with the Seahawks. Do they matchup well? Who are some key players to watch for on both sidelines?

It’s time to play “Challenge or No Challenge”. Does the limit exist on how many times the 2014 NFC title game will be played leading up to Sunday’s game? Will Aaron Rodgers hold serve for the older quarterbacks in the league by taking down the Seahawks? And is Mike McCarthy a great fit in Dallas?

Who wins in the divisional round to earn a spot in the NFC title game? The crew gives their predictions!