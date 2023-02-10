WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Carl Meridy, better known as Doc, grew up in Kansas and has been a Chiefs fan since his youth football coach took him to a tailgate at Arrowhead Stadium. He has even attended many games.

When he saw a Castrol Motor Oil sweepstakes for free Super Bowl tickets, he entered. After entering, he didn’t think much of it until he got a call.

“I thought it was a scam. So I didn’t trust it. Because they were asking for, you know, personal information, and so I was kind of nervous, and I didn’t respond right away. And after calling around, I found out I was actually the winner,” Doc said.

Now, he and his wife, Jennifer, are packed and ready for an all-expense paid trip to Glendale, Arizona.

“I guess that’s kind of what the lottery would feel like if I won the lottery,” said Doc

The couple has all-access passes and will get to tour the stadium before the game. Doc hopes he can get an autograph from one of his favorite players: Mahomes, Kelce, or Pacheco.

“You know, I got these passes, so hopefully, we get to meet some of the players,” said Doc. “I got my home jersey and my away jersey. I’m trying to get one of them signed. One of them, you know. Hopefully, I can get a chance to do that,” Doc said.

His wife is excited for a different reason.

“I’m really not going to the Super Bowl to watch football. I’m going for Rhianna,” she said.

While she typically stands by the Cowboys, she is happy to support the Chiefs this weekend.

“It’s Kansas. It’s, you know, it’s Kansas City Chiefs. So, why not? I mean, it’s fun. It’s a good time. I just would never imagine going, so I’m just happy to be here,” Jennifer added.

Most importantly, she is excited for her husband.

“He’s awesome. He has a heart of gold,” she said. “I mean, he drops kids off, picks kids up, takes them to dentist appointments. He brings me lunch, he brings me flowers. I mean, he’s just an all-around awesome husband. He totally deserves this and this.”

It’s an experience that they will both carry with them forever, especially if the Chiefs take the title home.

“I think we going to beat them by seven points. And we’re going to have a new war bonnet that the Chiefs wear. It’s going to have green feathers in it,” Doc said.



