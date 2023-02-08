On Tuesday, federal, local and NFL officials had a press conference to address the security that the Super Bowl will have this year.

Super Bowl LVII will have the highest level of security called SEAR level 1 rating. “There are no known specific or credible threats to the game or any of our events,” said Cathy Lanier, Chief Security Officer for the NFL.

The Department of Homeland Security ranks special events on the SEAR level scale of one to five. An event like the Super Bowl requires the most resources.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was also in Phoenix and assured that all visitors to the host city are screened and vetted.

Secretary Mayorkas went on to say that personnel from the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office have deployed their equipment to make sure that the air is safe and secure.”

Super Bowl LVII will be played Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles square off in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.