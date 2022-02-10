INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KLAS)– Los Angeles is getting ready to host its first Super Bowl since 1993, and while it is a massive undertaking to put on an event like this, the Big Game Sunday is considered by many to be only a dress rehearsal for the city of Los Angeles.

Believe it or not, this week leading up to Super Bowl 56 is somewhat of a trial run for the city of Inglewood where SoFi Stadium is located mainly because over the next several years the stadium will be the center piece of some of the biggest sporting events on the planet including the Summer Olympics in 2028.

Aerial view of the SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers in Inglewood, California on April 22, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Cities and leadership around Los Angles are taking careful notes as they prepare for the upcoming years.

“You can dream big in California, so collaboration always happens here,” says Kelly Miller, President and CEO of Huntington Beach.

And collaboration is exactly what it’s going to take as various cities around Los Angeles find themselves at the center of the sporting universe over the next six years. There’s hardly a sport under the sun who won’t be trying to win their biggest championship in Los Angeles in the next coming years.

“There’s a lot of sports commissions that work together so we’ve been asking them questions, we’ve been working with LA 2028 on what best practices are and we think when LA does host the world, we’re going to be ready for it, without question,” Miller says.

The torch is lit at the Los Angeles Coliseum on September 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California, as the city was officially named as host of the 2028 Summer Olympics by a unanimous vote of the International Olympic Committee in Lima, Peru. Los Angeles and its iconic stadium has sealed the deal to host the Summer Olympics for the third time, following the 1932 and 1984 Olympic Games. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The big question facing those tasked with pitching their cities and planning for these big events: How to get athletes and fans from venue to venue in a far-flung city notorious for its traffic.

“We want to make sure that when you do want to come, from LA to Orange County that it’s a seamless deal and that’s what we’re really focused on,” Miller adds.

Huntington beach has thrown their name in the hat to host some of the hottest new 2028 Summer Olympics sports– surfing and skateboarding.

VENICE, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 02: A mural in Venice Beach with an LA28 logo designed by Multimedia artist Alex Israel on September 2, 2020. His ‘A’ design for LA28 represents a surfboard fin. The LA28 logo is for the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad hosted by Los Angeles in 2028. The 2028 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 21, 2028 to August 6, 2028. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

“I mean look at this, when the sun’s setting here and the competition’s going on here people are going to say I was there, I was part of this experience and I know Surf City USA like I’ve never known it before,” Miller said.

And in just a couple of years another state-of-the-art facility will be opening their doors, south of SoFi Stadium—the Clippers’ brand-new stadium will be opening in 2024 which only adds to the allure of holding huge sporting events in Los Angeles.