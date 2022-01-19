Tom Brady surprises brain cancer survivor with Super Bowl tickets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady went above and beyond for a child cancer survivor and a huge fan.

10-year-old Noah Reeb got a special message last week from the quarterback. In the message, Brady told Reeb he remembered the “Tom Brady Helped Me Beat Brain Cancer” sign that Reeb held during the Buccaneers’ week seven win over the Chicago Bears in October.

The first person to see the sign was wide receiver Chris Godwin, who gave Noah his gloves before the game. Then, in the fourth quarter, Godwin told Brady that Noah wanted to meet him. Gracious as ever, Brady got up and gave Noah a Bucs hat.

Then last week, Noah’s parents got an email from the Bucs, with a video attached. As they watched it, they began sobbing, both overwhelmed by what they heard.

“You’ve inspired so many people including myself,” Brady said in an NFL post on Twitter, “but millions of others also. The NFL and the Bucs look forward to sending deserving fans to the Super Bowl each year and fans that have incredible stories like the one you’ve had. So as a thank you, I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get you and your family Super Bowl tickets this year in LA!”

In the video, Noah was left speechless by the touching gesture.

Jacque Reeb, the boy’s mother, says Brady goes by a different name in her house: an angel.

“Tom Brady is one of those. His talent and ability, he was a tool used to help beat brain cancer, forever be grateful,” Reeb said.

Reeb’s family received five tickets from Brady for the Big Game, and it all started with a simple sign.