(COVERS) — The Los Angeles Rams are the favorites to defeat the Cincinnati Bengal on LA’s home turf of SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Super Bowl odds have been on the board for a week and with only a few more days to go before kickoff on February 13, the spread, Over/Under total, and moneyline will be on the move over the next six days.

After early bettors and sharp money molded the opening numbers in the first 48 hours of action, the public players are starting to show up at the sportsbooks. Super Bowl is the rare spot in the NFL betting season in which money from the recreational gamblers outweighs the action from the wiseguys, and all that public play is ready to pounce as we get closer to kickoff.

Super Bowl spread

Team Super Bowl spread Cincinnati Bengals +4.5 (-110) Los Angeles Rams -4.5 (-110)

Wednesday morning update: The “Hump Day” point spread for Super Bowl LVI still sits between Rams -4 and -4.5 at mainstream U.S. operators and international online books. For those shopping around, Canadian-based sportsbook SportsInteraction is back down to Los Angeles -4 (-105) and books dealing the -4.5 are at a flat -110 for that extra half-point hook. Covers Consensus shows 61% of picks on the underdog Bengals, which is echoed at shops like PointsBet (55% bets on Cincinnati/52% of money) and DraftKings (62% bets on Cincy/54% of money). WynnBet books, however, are heavy on Rams ATS action and handle, with 54.5% of tickets on L.A. and 66% of the money siding with the Super Bowl LVI favorite on its home turf.