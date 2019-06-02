The Dirty Kanza: An inside look at what keeps the racers coming back to Emporia Video

The Dirty Kanza really is an event unlike anything else, one of the most notable gravel races in the nation, and it's in Emporia every year. People came from across the world to race today, and Sully Engels caught up with them to find out why this event continues to get more and more attention

Everyone has their reason to come out to the DK, and with events ranging from the 25 to 200 miles and an awesome atmosphere on top of it, it's a can't miss scene.

"Well a couple of things, being from Emporia, you become interested in cycling and I've been at it for a couple of years, but this was my first DK, so I wanted to see if I could do it, and I feel fortunate to finish," Emporia Senator Jeff Longbine said.

It's not a breeze on a course like this, it was designed to be one of the hardest DK's ever, but that didn't stop people from coming out like 70-year-old Corky Rawdon

"Well we do gravel roads in Texas and this was basically like riding in Texas, with the road conditions, beautiful, with very, very tough climbs...it was tough," Rawdon said.

With the difficulty of the course and the self-sufficient nature of it, there are more challenges than just how physically grueling it is. But this is a community competing today with a no man or woman left behind mentality

"What I like about this race is because it is a Self Supportive event, there's just so many people you meet you there, for me, it's always an adventure, gravel is always an adventure for me," Desiree White of Oklahoma City said.

And it's a great event for the people of Emporia and anyone that wants to come out, with food, drinks and a can't miss energy up and down Commercial Street, the DK is like nothing else

"This is just an incredible event, we've got 3000 riders, probably four or five thousand people in town, they've been here for three or four days, the economic impact is great, but getting to meet people from every single state in the united states plus 29 countries makes it extra special." Senator Longbine added.